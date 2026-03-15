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Fotyen Tesfay Shatters Records at Barcelona Marathon

Ethiopian runner Fotyen Tesfay secured the second-fastest marathon time in history by winning the Barcelona Marathon. Her debut time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 53 seconds placed her well ahead of competitors, despite the conditions hindering her pursuit of a world record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:01 IST
Fotyen Tesfay Shatters Records at Barcelona Marathon

Ethiopian long-distance runner Fotyen Tesfay made headlines with a remarkable performance at the Barcelona Marathon, smashing expectations and clocking in the second-fastest marathon time in history. Her debut time of two hours, 10 minutes, and 53 seconds was enough to clinch victory.

Despite formidable winds and a challenging final stretch, Tesfay managed to outpace fellow competitors by significant margins. She finished nearly eight minutes ahead of runner-up Jepkosgei Kiplimo, with Zeineba Yimer coming in third.

While Tesfay aimed to break the world record, she remained optimistic about future attempts, expressing her determination to target the top spot in upcoming marathons.

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