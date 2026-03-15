Fotyen Tesfay Shatters Records at Barcelona Marathon

Ethiopian long-distance runner Fotyen Tesfay made headlines with a remarkable performance at the Barcelona Marathon, smashing expectations and clocking in the second-fastest marathon time in history. Her debut time of two hours, 10 minutes, and 53 seconds was enough to clinch victory.

Despite formidable winds and a challenging final stretch, Tesfay managed to outpace fellow competitors by significant margins. She finished nearly eight minutes ahead of runner-up Jepkosgei Kiplimo, with Zeineba Yimer coming in third.

While Tesfay aimed to break the world record, she remained optimistic about future attempts, expressing her determination to target the top spot in upcoming marathons.