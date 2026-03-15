Dramatic Stalemate: Villa Halts Man City's WSL Domination

‌In a surprising twist, Manchester City's women's team saw their relentless advancement in the Women's Super League halted after a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. Sunday's intense first half saw Villa thwart City's efforts, striking the post before retreating into the defensive.

Despite the result, Manchester City remains atop the league with 43 points, nine ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United, who still have a game to play. The backdrop to this clash was the anticipation of Chelsea's potential title end, as they now sit third with Arsenal trailing just a point behind.

The second half saw increased tempo and numerous attempts on goal by City, but Villa's keeper Ellie Roebuck's brilliance denied them a win. The WSL's expansion next season raises stakes for the teams battling for safety, with Liverpool bolstering their confidence by defeating Leicester City 2-0, lifting them closer to safety from relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)