Diksha Dagar Shines at Women's Australian Open

Diksha Dagar emerged as the top Indian contender at the Women's Australian Open, securing a Tied 45th position after carding a two-over par 72 on the final day.

Hannah Green became the first Australian since 2014 to win her country's National Open, finishing at 11-under par with a final round of 70 at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide.

Other Indian participants included Avani Prashanth, who finished T-49 with a 7-over total of 295, and Vani Kapoor, who secured the 66th position with an aggregate score of 306.

(With inputs from agencies.)