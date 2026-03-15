Diksha Dagar Shines at Women's Australian Open
Diksha Dagar achieved the highest rank among Indian participants at the Women's Australian Open, concluding in a tied 45th position. Hannah Green of Australia claimed victory, becoming the first Australian to win the event since 2014. Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor also represented India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:23 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Diksha Dagar emerged as the top Indian contender at the Women's Australian Open, securing a Tied 45th position after carding a two-over par 72 on the final day.
Hannah Green became the first Australian since 2014 to win her country's National Open, finishing at 11-under par with a final round of 70 at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide.
Other Indian participants included Avani Prashanth, who finished T-49 with a 7-over total of 295, and Vani Kapoor, who secured the 66th position with an aggregate score of 306.
(With inputs from agencies.)