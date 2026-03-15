Lauren James Shines in Chelsea's Women's League Cup Triumph

Lauren James of Chelsea displayed remarkable skill and determination as she guided her team to a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Women's League Cup Final held on Sunday.

James, who joined Chelsea from United in July 2021, took advantage of a defensive error to score the opening goal in the 19th minute, showcasing her agility and clinical finishing skills. Despite United's efforts to retaliate, their lack of precision led to missed opportunities.

Aggie Beever-Jones secured Chelsea's victory with a late goal, finalizing a well-deserved victory that saw Chelsea clinch the trophy for the fourth time. Chelsea maintained control, ensuring United could not overturn the deficit.