Countdown to LA28: Ticket Frenzy Begins as Baseball and Soccer Take Center Stage

Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics announced a crucial deadline on Monday, with registration for the first ticket draw closing on March 18. This comes as excitement builds with confirmations of baseball qualifiers and an expanded soccer tournament schedule.

The LA28 committee highlighted overwhelming demand, as over five million fans from 197 countries have already registered at tickets.la28.org since January. The Summer Games, slated to kick off on July 14, 2028, promise to be a major draw, with fans eligible for a lottery if they register by March 18. Those selected will receive a purchase window between April 9 and 19.

Meanwhile, baseball, returning to the Olympics after its absence since the Tokyo Games, will be featured at Dodger Stadium. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have secured spots, joining hosts USA, while other qualifying matches will determine remaining slots. Additionally, the Olympic soccer tournament will commence on July 10 across various U.S. cities, enhancing the upcoming games' appeal.