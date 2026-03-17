Left Menu

Countdown to LA28: Ticket Frenzy Begins as Baseball and Soccer Take Center Stage

Registration for LA28 Olympic ticket draw closes March 18. Over 5 million fans have registered for tickets to the 2028 Games, with the baseball and soccer schedules expanding. Local presales and lottery purchases begin in April, as baseball returns to the Olympics in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:29 IST
Countdown to LA28: Ticket Frenzy Begins as Baseball and Soccer Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics announced a crucial deadline on Monday, with registration for the first ticket draw closing on March 18. This comes as excitement builds with confirmations of baseball qualifiers and an expanded soccer tournament schedule.

The LA28 committee highlighted overwhelming demand, as over five million fans from 197 countries have already registered at tickets.la28.org since January. The Summer Games, slated to kick off on July 14, 2028, promise to be a major draw, with fans eligible for a lottery if they register by March 18. Those selected will receive a purchase window between April 9 and 19.

Meanwhile, baseball, returning to the Olympics after its absence since the Tokyo Games, will be featured at Dodger Stadium. The Dominican Republic and Venezuela have secured spots, joining hosts USA, while other qualifying matches will determine remaining slots. Additionally, the Olympic soccer tournament will commence on July 10 across various U.S. cities, enhancing the upcoming games' appeal.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026