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Dramatic Victory: Mumbai City FC's Narrow Escape Against Inter Kashi

Mumbai City FC secured a 2-1 win over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League. Goals by Noufal PN and Lallianzuala Chhangte ensured the victory, with Chhangte also named Player of the Match. Despite a spirited comeback by Inter Kashi, Mumbai City held on for the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:50 IST
Dramatic Victory: Mumbai City FC's Narrow Escape Against Inter Kashi
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  • India

Mumbai City FC demonstrated resilience in their Indian Super League encounter, edging out Inter Kashi with a 2-1 victory at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The vital win pushed Mumbai to third in the league standings.

Opening with dominance, Mumbai controlled possession, with Noufal PN and Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the back of the net in the 45th+6 and 52nd minutes, respectively. Despite a commendable attempt, Rohit Danu's lone goal for Inter Kashi in the 51st minute was insufficient.

Throughout the match, both teams showcased attacking zeal. However, Mumbai's defense, anchored by goalie Lachenpa, effectively stymied Inter Kashi's advances to preserve their lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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