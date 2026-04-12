Inter Kashi Clinches Another Victory with Asif's Decisive Goal Against Mohammedan

Inter Kashi edged out Mohammedan Sporting Club with a critical goal by Mohammed Asif in the first half, clinching a 1-0 victory in the Indian Super League this Sunday.

Despite Mohammedan's strong initial offensive, marked by multiple corners and near misses, Inter Kashi's defense held firm. The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when left winger Rohit Danu set up Sandip Mandi, who then assisted Asif's clinical finish.

Throughout the match, Mohammedan struggled to breach Inter Kashi's disciplined defense. They came closest when Lalngaihsaka's header struck the crossbar in the second half. However, Inter Kashi maintained their advantage till the end, securing their advancement in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)