FC Goa Stuns League Leaders Mumbai City FC with Commanding 2-0 Victory

In a stunning display of footballing prowess, FC Goa defeated league leaders Mumbai City FC 2-0 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, marking the Islanders' first loss in the current Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Gaurs capitalized on goals by Sahil Tavora and Muhammed Nemil, with Nemil's impressive long-range strike just before halftime anchoring Goa's commanding performance.

Right from the onset, Goa dictated the pace, showcasing precision in possession and tactical acumen. Early efforts by Raynier Fernandes and Sahil Tavora hinted at their attacking ambitions, while Mumbai's defense, led by Nuno Reis and Bijay Chhetri, initially withstood the pressure. Although Mumbai City's attempts to counter through key players like Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Noufal PN were evident, clear chances remained elusive as the match unfolded.

The turning point arrived in the 29th minute when a corner from Dejan Drazic led to a scramble in Mumbai's penalty box, allowing Tavora to sweep in the opening goal. As Mumbai sought an equalizer, Nemil lifted Goa further ahead with a spectacular 35-yard shot, leaving Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa helpless. In the second half, despite Mumbai's efforts to penetrate Goa's steely defense, led by Pol Moreno and Sandesh Jhingan, the Islanders struggled to translate possession into goals, securing Goa's well-deserved win.

(With inputs from agencies.)