Lachlan Bayliss: A Rising Star for New Zealand's All Whites

Lachlan Bayliss, the promising midfielder currently playing for Newcastle Jets, has been given an opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage for New Zealand's All Whites.

Named in Darren Bazeley's squad for home matches against Finland and Chile, Bayliss finds himself as the sole uncapped player among the selected 23, following notable absences due to injuries, including captain Chris Wood.

Bazeley expressed his eagerness to see Bayliss make his senior debut, recognizing his impressive form with five goals scored for the A-League leaders. New Zealand is set to face off against powerful rivals in the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)