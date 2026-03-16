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Asian Football Highlights: Thrills, Victories, and Intense Competition

In thrilling Asian football action, Joao Felix's double secured Al-Nassr's top spot in the Saudi Pro League. Chengdu Rongcheng triumphed in China's Super League, while Auckland FC closed in on Newcastle's lead in the A-League. Vissel Kobe and Kashima Antlers lead their J.League conferences, with Ulsan and FC Seoul impressing in the K League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:01 IST
Asian Football Highlights: Thrills, Victories, and Intense Competition
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In an action-packed week of Asian football, Joao Felix's impressive performance led Al-Nassr to a dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Khaleej, fortifying their lead in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal climbed to second place with a narrow 1-0 win against Al-Fateh, as Al-Ahli dropped to third. Elsewhere, Brazilian Romulo's late goal ensured Chengdu Rongcheng's continued success in the Chinese Super League with a 1-0 win over Qingdao Hainiu.

The A-League saw Auckland FC edge closer to Newcastle Jets' lead after a 2-1 triumph, courtesy of Sam Cosgrove's brace. Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe surged to the top of the western conference in the J.League's 100 Year Vision tournament with a 3-0 victory over Nagoya Grampus. In the eastern conference, Kashima Antlers maintained their dominance with a narrow 1-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale.

In the competitive K League, Ulsan HD overturned a deficit to defeat Bucheon 2-1, rising to the top of the standings, with FC Seoul close behind thanks to a last-minute winner by Lee Seung-mo in their match against Jeju SK. The week's results have set an exciting tone for the seasons ahead.

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