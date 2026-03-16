Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Nations Cup Showdown

The Indian women's hockey team is set to compete in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, from June 15 to 21. The tournament, initiated in 2021, aims to provide an elite-level contest for high-ranking teams not participating in the Hockey Pro League, with a chance for the victors to earn promotion to the league.

Aside from India, teams from New Zealand, USA, Japan, Korea, Chile, Scotland, and France will take part. In previous seasons, the Indian team was relegated from the Pro League after finishing last in the nine-team bracket, highlighting the stiff competition and high stakes of the tournament.

The men's tournament will concurrently occur in Cape Town, featuring teams like South Africa, Japan, and Malaysia. The 2025-26 edition returning to South Africa reflects a cyclical return to its 2022 inaugural roots, promising thrilling matches and a vibrant global showcase for hockey enthusiasts. According to FIH President Tayyab Ikram, the events promise to deliver exhilarating sportsmanship and an unbeatable atmosphere across continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)