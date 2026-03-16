Cricket Stars Shine: ICC Player of the Month Nominees Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled its shortlist for the Men's and Women's Player of the Month Award for February. Among the contenders are Pakistan's opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan, England's versatile all-rounder Will Jacks, and the USA's seam bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk. For the women's honor, Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama, Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, and India's pace sensation Arundhati Reddy are in the spotlight.

Sahibzada Farhan made headlines by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, surpassing Virat Kohli. Farhan's blistering form included 383 runs at an average of 76.60 across seven matches, alongside recording two centuries. Will Jacks impressed with his dual skills, accumulating 192 runs and claiming 11 wickets, aiding England's push into the semifinals, while USA's van Schalkwyk excelled as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

For the women's nominations, Harshitha Samarawickrama led Sri Lanka to an ODI series win in the West Indies with consistent performances. Pakistan's Fatima Sana showcased her all-round capabilities against South Africa, and India's Arundhati Reddy was instrumental in clinching a T20I series victory in Australia. Together, these players set high standards with their commendable displays on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)