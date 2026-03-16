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Harbhajan Singh Urges Hardik Pandya to Lead MI to IPL Glory

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya must 'unleash his real version' to lead the team to a sixth IPL title. Singh suggests Pandya should excel both as a batter and bowler. He also discusses the team's probable lineup, highlighting the roles of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:49 IST
Harbhajan Singh Urges Hardik Pandya to Lead MI to IPL Glory
Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has called on Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to bring out his best form as he leads the team in their quest for a sixth IPL title.

Singh emphasized the importance of Pandya performing both as a batsman and a bowler, suggesting that his all-around performance could be pivotal for the team's success.

Moreover, Singh provided insights into Mumbai's potential lineup, indicating that Rohit Sharma will remain as the primary opener, with either Quinton de Kock or Ryan Rickelton accompanying him. He expects Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to follow in the batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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