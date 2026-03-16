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Epic Face-off: PSPB vs RBI in National Table Tennis Showdown

The 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships saw PSPB women overpower Uttar Pradesh and RBI triumph over Karnataka, setting a tournament-final clash. PSPB's Syndrela Das and RBI's Diya Chitale impressed with stellar performances. Historic milestones included Uttar Pradesh's first women's semifinal entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:27 IST
Epic Face-off: PSPB vs RBI in National Table Tennis Showdown
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In a thrilling showdown at the 87th UTT Senior National Table Tennis Championships, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) women dominated Uttar Pradesh with a decisive 3-0 victory. As Syndrela Das set the pace with a commanding performance, Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani helped seal the win, propelling PSPB to the finals.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sports Board faced a spirited Karnataka team, overcoming them 3-1 in a hard-fought match. Key victories from Diya Chitale and Ayhika Mukherjee set RBI on the path to the final, where they'll face PSPB, promising an electrifying clash between two powerhouses.

This championship has been marked by historic achievements, notably Uttar Pradesh's groundbreaking entry into the women's semifinals, defeating Maharashtra. Standing out were Avani Tripathi's resilient performances and Karnataka's firm challenge in both women's and men's sections, though falling short to the strong final contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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