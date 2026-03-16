Affordable Access: UEFA Champions League Finals Ticketing Unveiled

UEFA has unveiled the ticketing details for its upcoming Champions League finals, with prices set significantly lower than other major tournaments. Men's final tickets, starting at 70 euros, and women's final entries, beginning at 20 euros, will be allocated through a lottery system.

Fans can apply for tickets via UEFA's portal, with applications closing on March 19. This move contrasts sharply with the dynamic pricing models seen at major sporting events, opting instead for a lottery approach.

UEFA ensures that the bulk of tickets for both finals will be directed towards supporters of the participating teams. Additionally, 40 percent of the men's final tickets are reserved for the cheapest categories, providing more accessibility to general fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)