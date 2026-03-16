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Pioneering Report Unveils Pathways for Growth in India's Sports Startup Sector

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals and IMT Ghaziabad released 'India's Sports Startup Ecosystem' report. Unveiled by Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, it highlights innovation trends and growth opportunities. This landmark study aims to guide policymakers, investors, and industry leaders in strengthening the country's sports industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:43 IST
Pioneering Report Unveils Pathways for Growth in India's Sports Startup Sector
Shaji Prabhakaran (L) and Hari Ranjan Rao (2nd from left) at SAI office in New Delhi. (Photo/Sports Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
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A landmark report titled "India's Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways" has been released by the Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) and IMT Ghaziabad. The report's formal unveiling took place at the Sports Authority of India, with Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, officiating the event.

The report, led by Kanishka Pandey of IMT Ghaziabad and board member of ASIP, aims to shed light on India's burgeoning sports startup ecosystem. It provides insights into current trends, innovation hubs, and growth opportunities, positioning itself as an essential guide for policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and sports development professionals.

ASIP President Shaji Prabhakaran lauded the collaborative effort, emphasizing the report's historic importance in fostering a knowledge-driven sports industry. This milestone marks ASIP's commitment to deepening engagement with India's sports startup landscape, urging further research and collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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