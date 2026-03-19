Phrangki Buam's Late Brace Propels Shillong Lajong FC to Victory

In a thrilling encounter at the Indian Football League, Shillong Lajong FC overcame Chanmari FC with a 2-1 victory this Thursday, thanks to Phrangki Buam's decisive brace. The victory propels Shillong to the top of the league table, narrowly ahead of Rajasthan United on goal difference.

Initially, Chanmari took the lead with Christo Kamei's spectacular left-footed curler in the 16th minute. The match saw an intense start with both goalkeepers making vital saves, particularly Shillong's Siwel Rymbai. Despite Chanmari's dominance and excellent playmaking by Jota along the left wing, Shillong found an opening before halftime.

Everbrightson Sana's contentious play resulted in a penalty, allowing Buam to level the score. In the closing minutes, Buam struck again, assisted by substitute Jakob's precise cross. This late surge secured the win, cementing Shillong's position at the table's summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)