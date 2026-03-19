Punjab Kings Set Sights on IPL Glory with Renewed Camaraderie and Fresh Mascot

As the Indian Premier League's 19th season gears up to kick off on March 28, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are brimming with confidence, thanks to robust team dynamics and comprehensive preparations. Star players Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh shared insights into their team's mindset and ambitions at a recent event in Mohali.

Batter Shashank Singh commended the franchise for organizing consistent training camps, noting, "This is technically our fifth or sixth camp. The franchise is making sure we have regular camps. The one in Abu Dhabi was the best among all." Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal emphasized that these camps not only foster a winning mentality but also enhance team unity. "This tournament is for two months," he observed. "When you set up three to four camps, you build a bond."

Retaining a significant portion of last year's squad has further solidified team confidence. Shashank remarked, "The trust that was shown to the players last year was very important. This time, 23 players are the same as last year." Both players expressed their resolve to embrace pressure, underscoring their focus on securing a championship win. The unveiling of a new mascot, 'Blobber Sher,' alongside sponsor Nippon Paint, adds an energetic flair to Punjab Kings' vibrant campaign.