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FIFA's Bold Move: Mandating Female Coaches in Women's Tournaments

FIFA's new regulations require each team in its women's tournaments to have at least one female head or assistant coach. This aims to increase women's representation at the highest levels of soccer. The policy applies to all FIFA women's events and marks a significant step toward leveling the playing field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:25 IST
FIFA's Bold Move: Mandating Female Coaches in Women's Tournaments
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In a groundbreaking decision, FIFA has decreed that every team participating in its women's tournaments must have at least one female head or assistant coach. This new mandate aims to significantly enhance the presence of women in coaching roles, starting with this year's U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups and extending to all FIFA women's competitions.

"There are simply not enough women in coaching today," stated FIFA's Chief Football Officer, Jill Ellis. The new regulations require two female staff members on the bench for each match, underscoring FIFA's commitment to expanding opportunities and visibility for women in technical roles within the sport.

As part of a broader strategy to boost female representation, FIFA has introduced various initiatives, including scholarship programs in the Women's Super League to help women acquire UEFA Pro or A licenses. This move is part of a long-term agenda to ensure women have a more significant role in the rapidly growing world of women's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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