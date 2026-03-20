Turbulence in Polish Football: Legia Warsaw's Unlikely Relegation Battle

Legia Warsaw, Poland's most successful football club, is now facing a surprising relegation battle in an Ekstraklasa season that has become Europe's most unpredictable league. The club, which has never been relegated since the post-war era, is currently in the bottom three, just nine points shy of European qualification.

Polish top-flight football has seen volatility over the years, with three different champions in the last three seasons, two being first-time winners. The current season is marked by unprecedented unpredictability, with seven points separating the league leaders from the ninth place in the 18-team standings.

Manager Marek Papszun took charge in December and has brought some stability to Legia. However, after suffering early exits from the Polish Cup and European competitions, their 11 league draws this season, the most by any team, have left them in a precarious position.

(With inputs from agencies.)