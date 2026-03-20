Left Menu

Turbulence in Polish Football: Legia Warsaw's Unlikely Relegation Battle

Legia Warsaw faces an unprecedented relegation threat in the unpredictable Ekstraklasa season. Once champions, they are now in the bottom three, struggling with inconsistency. Despite some successes, such as winning the Polish Super Cup, survival remains uncertain as the league's volatility continues to challenge historical norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:00 IST
Turbulence in Polish Football: Legia Warsaw's Unlikely Relegation Battle

Legia Warsaw, Poland's most successful football club, is now facing a surprising relegation battle in an Ekstraklasa season that has become Europe's most unpredictable league. The club, which has never been relegated since the post-war era, is currently in the bottom three, just nine points shy of European qualification.

Polish top-flight football has seen volatility over the years, with three different champions in the last three seasons, two being first-time winners. The current season is marked by unprecedented unpredictability, with seven points separating the league leaders from the ninth place in the 18-team standings.

Manager Marek Papszun took charge in December and has brought some stability to Legia. However, after suffering early exits from the Polish Cup and European competitions, their 11 league draws this season, the most by any team, have left them in a precarious position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026