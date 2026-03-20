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Champion Grounds: Foundation Laid for State-of-the-Art Indoor Wrestling Stadium in Malkpur

Union Minister Chaudhary Jayant Singh launched a state-of-the-art wrestling stadium in Malkpur, Uttar Pradesh, aimed at developing sports talent. This Rs 7.25 crore project bolsters sports infrastructure, promising world-class facilities for local athletes. Additionally, Singh inaugurated a design and fashion technology center promoting skill development and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:58 IST
Champion Grounds: Foundation Laid for State-of-the-Art Indoor Wrestling Stadium in Malkpur
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Union Minister Chaudhary Jayant Singh inaugurated a high-tech indoor wrestling stadium in Malkpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The stadium, valued at approximately Rs 7.25 crore, aims to provide top-notch facilities for local athletes and boost sports development in the region.

Speaking at the event, Singh praised Malkpur for its sporting potential and acknowledged the village's three Arjuna awardees. He expressed optimism that the new stadium would enhance training opportunities, enabling athletes to shine globally. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader emphasized the project underscores a commitment to sports, not politics, and stressed timely completion.

In Pali village, Singh opened the Chaudhary Ajit Singh Centre of Excellence for Design and Fashion Technology to foster self-reliance and skill training among youth and women. Additionally, Singh commented on K C Tyagi's resignation from JD(U), welcoming potential talks with RLD. He also honored Subedar Major Sandeep Dhaka, who died during a military operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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