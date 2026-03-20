Brothers Arrested in Jharkhand for Alleged Witchcraft Assault

In Jharkhand's Palamau district, police have arrested two brothers accused of attacking a 60-year-old woman over suspicions of witchcraft. The incident has raised tensions in the area, as the victim, Vindhyanchal Devi, was allegedly assaulted by her neighbors with sticks and a sword, officials reported.

The arrests follow a complaint by Lakhan Prasad, the victim's husband, who recounted the violent events that unfolded on Tuesday. Authorities detained Munna Prasad, 32, and Pappu Prasad, 28, charging them for the attack. Both suspects confessed during police interrogations, claiming they suspected Devi after the death of their cow a day prior to the incident.

Police have recovered the sword alleged to have been used in the attack, adding weight to the case. Superintendent of Police Reeshma Rameshan confirmed the woman's stable condition post-hospitalization. The brothers were promptly brought before a court and are currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)