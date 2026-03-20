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Inflation Fears Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict, Pressuring London Markets

London's main indexes fell for a third consecutive week, driven by inflation fears from the ongoing Middle East conflict and rising oil prices. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 closed lower, with energy, aerospace, defense, and banking stocks seeing significant downturns as expectations for Bank of England rate hikes increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:49 IST
Inflation Fears Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict, Pressuring London Markets
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London's financial landscape saw a turbulent week as its main indexes concluded their third straight weekly decline. Analysts attribute the downturn to the intensifying conflict in the Middle East and climbing oil prices, stoking inflation concerns and solidifying predictions of an interest rate hike by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 recorded dips of 1.4% and 1% respectively. The decline marked the third continuous session of losses, notably impacting sectors such as energy, aerospace, defense, and banking, which felt pronounced pressures amidst the economic uncertainty.

Oil prices saw an uptick of more than 1%, correlating with the prolonged Iran conflict and subsequent U.S. troop mobilizations. Speculation of rate increases was further fueled by the Bank of England's warnings on inflation risks, with traders forecasting potential fiscal interventions. The economic strain was compounded by unforeseen British borrowing costs, heightening calls for boosted public spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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