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Evacuation Alert: Children Relocated from Sloviansk Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine has initiated the compulsory evacuation of children from Sloviansk due to escalating security concerns. Russian forces are advancing near the city in the Donetsk region, a key territory in the ongoing conflict. The Ukrainian 'fortress belt' aims to defend the area despite expanding danger zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:47 IST
Evacuation Alert: Children Relocated from Sloviansk Amid Rising Tensions
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine has commenced a mandatory evacuation of children from Sloviansk as security conditions worsen in this strategic Donbas city. Governor Vadym Filashkin announced the order on Telegram, highlighting areas most prone to enemy attacks.

Russian troops are inching closer to Sloviansk, currently about 20 km from some parts of the city. As Moscow intensifies its offensive, the Donbas region remains a pivotal target due to its industrial significance. Despite this, Sloviansk is part of a fortified 'urban fortress belt' controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine maintains control over nearly a quarter of Donetsk. However, with increased drone activity, danger extends farther from the front lines. The 'fortress belt' of settlements is crucial for Ukraine's long-term defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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