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Keely Hodgkinson's Resilient Stride: Overcoming Odds at World Indoor Championships

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson faced an unexpected challenge before the World Indoor Championships in Poland as she lost her luggage, including vital kit and supplements. Despite the setback, she borrowed a Polish athlete's shoes and successfully qualified for the 800m final, remaining a strong contender for gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:05 IST
Keely Hodgkinson's Resilient Stride: Overcoming Odds at World Indoor Championships

Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson overcame unforeseen challenges at the World Indoor Championships in Poland. Arriving without her luggage, which included essential kit and supplements, Hodgkinson had to borrow running shoes from a local athlete, causing her discomfort.

Nevertheless, she demonstrated resilience by qualifying for the 800m final with a time of one minute and 58.53 seconds, following her record-breaking performance the previous month. The British athlete's luggage ultimately arrived before the first round.

Hodgkinson expressed her frustration but remained optimistic, explaining past injuries had forced her to miss the event three times. Despite adversity, she remains the favorite for gold and embodies determination at 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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