Trump's Military Strategy in Iran: Winding Down or Revving Up?

President Donald Trump announced the potential winding down of U.S. military operations in Iran amid escalating tensions with Israel. Despite recent attacks, including those on Natanz nuclear facilities, Trump emphasized the need for other countries to police the Strait of Hormuz instead of relying on the U.S.

The situation in the Middle East remains volatile as over 2,000 lives have been lost since conflict began on February 28. Rising energy prices are driving inflation, posing a significant political challenge for Trump as mid-term elections approach, threatening his party's control of Congress.

International reactions are mixed, with accusations of international law violations and increased military confrontations. As tensions persist, calls for an end to the conflict continue, alongside efforts to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)