Beyond Planting: Holistic Approach to Forest Conservation

In a recent workshop held at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed that forest conservation should encompass more than just tree planting, advocating for the preservation of the entire ecosystem. His comments came as the world marked the International Day of Forests, 2026.

Yadav called for enhanced inter-departmental collaboration to promote a comprehensive forestry approach. He highlighted the vitality of integrating cultural values and the potential of the Green Credit Programme alongside carbon credits to sustain forest resources effectively.

The event, attended by diverse stakeholders including scientists and policymakers, focused on various themes such as sustainable forest management, forest-based bio-products commercialization, and the bioeconomy. Technical sessions also covered topics like agroforestry and digital monitoring, aiming to fortify India's forest-based bioeconomy through strategic interventions and opportunities exploration.