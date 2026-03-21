Liverpool's Ekitike Exits Early with Injury
Liverpool's striker Hugo Ekitike suffered a leg injury just eight minutes into a match against Brighton. The injury occurred due to a challenge from James Milner. Despite efforts to continue, Ekitike had to be substituted. His absence compounds injury woes for Liverpool, already missing key players like Mohamed Salah.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool faced another setback as striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off the field with a left leg injury within the first eight minutes of their Premier League clash against Brighton. The incident occurred due to a third-minute tackle by Brighton's James Milner.
Despite receiving immediate medical attention and attempting to continue, Ekitike was unable to shake off the injury and was substituted shortly after with Curtis Jones taking his place.
This injury adds to Liverpool's challenges, with the team already missing stars Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker. Ekitike was also recently named in France's squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Blow: Liverpool Striker Hugo Ekitike Limps Off Early Against Brighton
Liverpool's Premier League Struggles: A Disjointed Display
Premier League Drama: Relegation Danger and Top-Four Chase Heat Up
Premier League's Champions League Exodus: Unpacking English Clubs' Fall
Iran's Star Striker Expelled: Azmoun's Political Controversy