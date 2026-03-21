Liverpool's Ekitike Exits Early with Injury

Liverpool faced another setback as striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off the field with a left leg injury within the first eight minutes of their Premier League clash against Brighton. The incident occurred due to a third-minute tackle by Brighton's James Milner.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention and attempting to continue, Ekitike was unable to shake off the injury and was substituted shortly after with Curtis Jones taking his place.

This injury adds to Liverpool's challenges, with the team already missing stars Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker. Ekitike was also recently named in France's squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

(With inputs from agencies.)