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Injury Blow: Liverpool Striker Hugo Ekitike Limps Off Early Against Brighton

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike was forced off the field with a leg injury just minutes into a match against Brighton. Despite the setback, manager Arne Slot suggested the injury wasn't severe. Ekitike's departure comes amid other injuries on the team, including Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brighton | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:17 IST
Injury Blow: Liverpool Striker Hugo Ekitike Limps Off Early Against Brighton
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  • United Kingdom

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike made a premature exit from the Premier League match against Brighton due to an injury.

The French player suffered a knock from Brighton's James Milner, resulting in a 'dead leg,' yet Liverpool's manager Arne Slot considered it non-serious and stated Ekitike could potentially play soon.

This incident adds to Liverpool's injury woes, with Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker also out, as Ekitike's fitness remains pivotal for upcoming international duties.

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