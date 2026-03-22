Queensland Reds Thrive Under Les Kiss in Super Rugby Pacific

Les Kiss, who is set to succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach, has steered the Queensland Reds to four wins in a row in Super Rugby Pacific. Their latest triumph, a first-ever victory over the Fijian Drua in Lautoka, has raised the team's profile after a season-opening defeat against the NSW Waratahs.

The Reds now stand just two points shy of the top position in the standings, thanks to strategic wins over strong teams including the Otago Highlanders and the ACT Brumbies. The match against the Drua highlighted the Reds' defensive strength, achieving a 21-6 win without conceding any tries.

Key players were rested for the Fiji match, but standout performances from substitutes like Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Filipo Daugunu have bolstered the team's lineup. Looking ahead, Kiss emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement as the Reds gear up for a challenging match against the Wellington Hurricanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)