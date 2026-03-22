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Lokpal's Long Road to Full Operation: A Decade in the Making

A Parliamentary Committee is pushing for complete operationalization of the Lokpal's inquiry and prosecution wings. Despite the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act being in force since 2014, staffing and full functionality remain a challenge. The committee emphasizes the need for swift appointments and coordination with investigative bodies to tackle corruption effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:09 IST
Lokpal's Long Road to Full Operation: A Decade in the Making
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The Parliamentary Committee is calling for swift actions to fully activate the Lokpal's inquiry and prosecution wings, over ten years after the relevant law was enacted. Governing anti-corruption efforts, the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act came into force in 2014, but the Lokpal started functioning only in 2019.

Current challenges revolve around staffing key positions, particularly the Director of Inquiry. The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice has stressed updating on appointments and the coordination with existing investigative agencies.

The committee's latest report highlights persisting vacancies and the need for a dedicated special court. With a backlog and increasing complaints, the body underscores the necessity to review staffing in the Lokpal secretariat to ensure effective anti-corruption operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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