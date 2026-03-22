Lokpal's Long Road to Full Operation: A Decade in the Making

The Parliamentary Committee is calling for swift actions to fully activate the Lokpal's inquiry and prosecution wings, over ten years after the relevant law was enacted. Governing anti-corruption efforts, the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act came into force in 2014, but the Lokpal started functioning only in 2019.

Current challenges revolve around staffing key positions, particularly the Director of Inquiry. The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice has stressed updating on appointments and the coordination with existing investigative agencies.

The committee's latest report highlights persisting vacancies and the need for a dedicated special court. With a backlog and increasing complaints, the body underscores the necessity to review staffing in the Lokpal secretariat to ensure effective anti-corruption operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)