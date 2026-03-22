BJP Announces Candidates Amidst Protests in Puducherry

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) in Puducherry, has announced M Arulmurugan as its candidate for Karaikal (South) in the forthcoming Assembly polls scheduled for April 9.

The allocation of seats in the AINRC-led alliance has given the BJP ten seats out of a total of 30 in the territorial Assembly. The AINRC has received 16 seats, while the AIADMK and Lakshia Jananayaga Katchi have been allotted two seats each. This agreement was finalized after discussions between regional party leaders and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Discontent has arisen within the BJP ranks as some former legislators, including A Baskar and Sai J Saravanan Kumar, were denied tickets. Supporters of the aggrieved candidates have registered protests, including burning party identity cards, highlighting the internal dissent regarding the candidate selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)