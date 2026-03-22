South Africa vs New Zealand: T20 Showdown Continues
In the fourth Twenty20 match between South Africa and New Zealand, South Africa's captain, Keshav Maharaj, won the toss and chose to bowl. New Zealand leads the series 2-1. Notable changes in New Zealand's lineup include Jimmy Neesham as captain, with significant player absences due to injuries.
- Country:
- New Zealand
South Africa's captain, Keshav Maharaj, took a decisive step by choosing to bowl first in the fourth Twenty20 match against New Zealand. The series stands at 2-1 in favor of the Kiwis.
Notable absences for New Zealand include Tom Latham, who delivered a standout performance in the third match. Latham, along with Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson, is out due to injuries.
In response, New Zealand has recalled Dane Cleaver, with Katene Clarke making his debut and Josh Clarkson returning. Jimmy Neesham will lead the team. South Africa will see the debut of offspinner Prenelan Subrayen and the return of Ottneil Baartman.
(With inputs from agencies.)