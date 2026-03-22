Left Menu

Drunk Driving Incident: Constable Injured in Delhi

A Delhi Traffic Police constable suffered injuries after being hit by a car during a drunken driving check in Janakpuri. The driver, Nilesh Kumar, attempted to flee but was eventually apprehended. The police have seized the vehicle and issued charges under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:59 IST
Drunk Driving Incident: Constable Injured in Delhi
Constable
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Traffic Police constable sustained injuries after an alleged hit-and-run involving a suspected drunken driver in Janakpuri, officials report.

The incident took place Saturday evening near Bharti College on Lal Sai Marg, as the police conducted routine checks to address drunken driving.

The driver, identified as Nilesh Kumar from Dwarka's Bagdola area, was subsequently apprehended, and his vehicle seized. Legal action is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026