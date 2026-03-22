Drunk Driving Incident: Constable Injured in Delhi
A Delhi Traffic Police constable suffered injuries after being hit by a car during a drunken driving check in Janakpuri. The driver, Nilesh Kumar, attempted to flee but was eventually apprehended. The police have seized the vehicle and issued charges under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:59 IST
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A Delhi Traffic Police constable sustained injuries after an alleged hit-and-run involving a suspected drunken driver in Janakpuri, officials report.
The incident took place Saturday evening near Bharti College on Lal Sai Marg, as the police conducted routine checks to address drunken driving.
The driver, identified as Nilesh Kumar from Dwarka's Bagdola area, was subsequently apprehended, and his vehicle seized. Legal action is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)