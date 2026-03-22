Drunk Driving Incident: Constable Injured in Delhi

A Delhi Traffic Police constable sustained injuries after an alleged hit-and-run involving a suspected drunken driver in Janakpuri, officials report.

The incident took place Saturday evening near Bharti College on Lal Sai Marg, as the police conducted routine checks to address drunken driving.

The driver, identified as Nilesh Kumar from Dwarka's Bagdola area, was subsequently apprehended, and his vehicle seized. Legal action is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)