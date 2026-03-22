Left Menu

Proteas Spin Their Way to Victory in Series Thriller

South Africa's spinners clinch a series-leveling win against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 match, with a standout performance by newcomer Connor Esterhuizen. Despite a promising start, New Zealand faltered against South Africa's spin attack, setting the stage for a gripping series decider in Christchurch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:58 IST
Proteas Spin Their Way to Victory in Series Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

South Africa's spinners delivered a crucial victory against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 match, securing a 19-run win to level the five-match series at 2-2. Connor Esterhuizen's impressive debut half-century was instrumental in setting a challenging total for New Zealand.

The Proteas' choice to bat first paid off as Esterhuizen scored 57 runs, bolstering South Africa's innings to 164-5. New Zealand started strongly but was undone by the Proteas' effective spin attack, with Prenelan Subrayen and Keshav Maharaj claiming pivotal wickets.

The final showdown will be in Christchurch, promising a thrilling series conclusion. New Zealand captain Jimmy Neesham reflected on missed opportunities, while Esterhuizen's exemplary game plan set the tone for a fierce decider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026