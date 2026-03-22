Proteas Spin Their Way to Victory in Series Thriller
South Africa's spinners clinch a series-leveling win against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 match, with a standout performance by newcomer Connor Esterhuizen. Despite a promising start, New Zealand faltered against South Africa's spin attack, setting the stage for a gripping series decider in Christchurch.
- Country:
- New Zealand
South Africa's spinners delivered a crucial victory against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 match, securing a 19-run win to level the five-match series at 2-2. Connor Esterhuizen's impressive debut half-century was instrumental in setting a challenging total for New Zealand.
The Proteas' choice to bat first paid off as Esterhuizen scored 57 runs, bolstering South Africa's innings to 164-5. New Zealand started strongly but was undone by the Proteas' effective spin attack, with Prenelan Subrayen and Keshav Maharaj claiming pivotal wickets.
The final showdown will be in Christchurch, promising a thrilling series conclusion. New Zealand captain Jimmy Neesham reflected on missed opportunities, while Esterhuizen's exemplary game plan set the tone for a fierce decider.
(With inputs from agencies.)