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Rishabh Pant: Make or Break IPL Season for LSG's Skipper

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant gears up to bat at number three in a pivotal IPL season beginning March 28. Having been signed for a record Rs 27 crore, Pant aims for a standout performance to secure his place in India's T20 plans. Can he deliver under pressure?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:43 IST
Rishabh Pant: Make or Break IPL Season for LSG's Skipper
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is gearing up for a crucial IPL season as he sets to bat at number three. The season starts on March 28 and is expected to be decisive for Pant, who joins the team for a record Rs 27 crore fee. Expectations are high for the skipper to make his mark after a disappointing previous season.

Pant's performance will be closely watched as he aims to secure a spot in India's future T20 plans. Currently, a key member of the Indian Test squad, Pant needs a stellar IPL performance to re-establish his position in India's T20 team. The competition intensifies as other promising players, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, have secured their places with recent performances.

The upcoming IPL matches are critical for Pant, not only due to his price tag but also for remaining relevant in the game's shortest format. The LSG camp expresses confidence, with Pant and the team management in agreement about his ideal batting position. Challenges remain as Pant faces pressure to perform both as a batter and a leader under these unprecedented circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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