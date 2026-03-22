Australia's Grueling Cricket Schedule Unveiled

Cricket Australia has released its international calendar for the 2026-27 season, featuring an intense lineup that leaves players with little downtime.

Central to the schedule is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, set to challenge the Australians in a crucial away series. The team, led by Pat Cummins, will traverse a grueling path with 10 Tests scheduled between December and March, marking a significant phase in their cricketing history.

The home season begins in August 2026 with two Tests against Bangladesh and concludes with a historic day-night match against England in March 2027. The itinerary includes a tightly packed series against New Zealand and a tour of South Africa, setting the stage for a demanding series of matches for the Australian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)