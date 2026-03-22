Bike Bandit Busted: Man Nabbed for High-End Motorcycle Thefts

A 29-year-old man, Punit Satija, has been arrested for allegedly posing as a prospective motorcycle buyer, evading with bikes during test drives, according to a police statement released on Sunday.

Satija, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was apprehended following an investigation into a motorcycle theft from a showroom, based on a March 19 complaint from a Royal Enfield showroom employee. The complainant alleged a customer took a bike for a test drive and never returned, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

Tracked to the Bhalaswa Dairy area, Satija was arrested on March 21, found with a stolen motorcycle, the police said. Upon interrogation, Satija confessed to using this modus operandi to steal multiple motorcycles across Delhi-NCR. Six high-end stolen motorcycles were recovered at his instance, aiding in solving at least nine theft cases, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)