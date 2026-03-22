Bike Bandit Busted: Man Nabbed for High-End Motorcycle Thefts
Punit Satija was arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles during test drives. The arrest followed a police investigation into thefts, including a Royal Enfield showroom case. Satija confessed to multiple thefts across Delhi-NCR, leading to the recovery of six high-end bikes and solving nine cases.
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A 29-year-old man, Punit Satija, has been arrested for allegedly posing as a prospective motorcycle buyer, evading with bikes during test drives, according to a police statement released on Sunday.
Satija, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was apprehended following an investigation into a motorcycle theft from a showroom, based on a March 19 complaint from a Royal Enfield showroom employee. The complainant alleged a customer took a bike for a test drive and never returned, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.
Tracked to the Bhalaswa Dairy area, Satija was arrested on March 21, found with a stolen motorcycle, the police said. Upon interrogation, Satija confessed to using this modus operandi to steal multiple motorcycles across Delhi-NCR. Six high-end stolen motorcycles were recovered at his instance, aiding in solving at least nine theft cases, with further investigations ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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