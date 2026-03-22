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Sofia Goggia Triumphs: A Record Year for Italian Alpine Skiing

Sofia Goggia has cemented her status in Alpine skiing by winning her first super-G Crystal Globe. Goggia's victory in the final women's speed race marks an impressive milestone, contributing to a successful season for Italian skiers. American star Mikaela Shiffrin leads the overall title race closely challenged by Germany's Emma Aicher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:00 IST
Sofia Goggia Triumphs: A Record Year for Italian Alpine Skiing

Sofia Goggia of Italy clinched her first Alpine skiing World Cup super-G Crystal Globe after triumphing in the season's final women's speed race on Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin maintained her lead in the fiercely contested overall title race.

The race in Kvitfjell, Norway, saw Switzerland's Corinne Suter finish second, 0.32 seconds behind Goggia, while Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann secured third place. German contender Emma Aicher, aiming for the overall World Cup title, finished a close fourth, narrowing Shiffrin's lead to 45 points with two races left.

As Goggia celebrated her fifth career Crystal Globe win, the weekend proved fruitful for Italy. Laura Pirovano and Dominik Paris also achieved remarkable victories, highlighting a dominant season for Italian skiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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