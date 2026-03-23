Sifan Hassan Withdraws from London Marathon Due to Injury

Renowned Dutch Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming London Marathon due to an Achilles injury, confirmed race organizers on Monday.

The 2023 London Marathon winner sustained the injury during a training regimen six weeks prior, leading to a decision to step back after a demanding 2025 season marked by several major marathons.

'I hoped the injury would settle, but as training progressed it became clear that I wasn't able to prepare at the level I expect from myself,' expressed Hassan. 'To compete at this level, you need to be in perfect condition. I have to listen to my body and focus on recovering properly.' At 33, Hassan stands as one of the most decorated distance runners in history with three Olympic gold medals, including a marathon record time at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)