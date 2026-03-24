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RCB's Fresh Start: A Humble Journey in IPL 2026

After clinching their first IPL title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are emphasizing humility as they approach the 2026 season. RCB's director, Mo Bobat, stressed focusing on basics and entertaining fans, while transcending past successes. The team aims to maintain fresh energy and optimism ahead of their title defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:32 IST
RCB's Fresh Start: A Humble Journey in IPL 2026
RCB team celebrating IPL 2025 title win (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to embark on their 2026 Indian Premier League campaign, director of cricket Mo Bobat has set a humble tone for the team. Following their maiden IPL triumph last year, RCB is casting aside the ego of success, focusing instead on the basics and fan entertainment.

RCB, who ended a 17-year wait for an IPL title in 2025, is treating the new season as a fresh start. Bobat articulated this approach at the pre-season press conference, emphasizing that the team's goal is to play their distinct style of cricket and entertain their fans.

Highlighting the transient nature of franchise cricket, Bobat noted that not everyone shares the burden of past title pursuits, using his own two-year tenure with RCB as an example. This fresh mindset, coupled with optimism, permeates the squad, including Virat Kohli, whose emotional journey makes the 2025 win significant. The defending champions will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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