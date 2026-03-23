Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been reinstated as the president of state affairs, according to state media outlet KCNA.

This announcement came in the wake of the country's Supreme People's Assembly meeting in Pyongyang, where important decisions about constitutional amendments and leadership were on the agenda.

Additionally, there will be a review of the five-year economic plan, while attention grows over potential constitutional revisions to cement Kim's stance on South Korea as a hostile state.

(With inputs from agencies.)