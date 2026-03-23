Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad
William Saliba of Arsenal is out of France's squad for upcoming friendlies due to injury. Maxence Lacroix replaces him. Saliba suffered an ankle injury after playing against Manchester City. Lacroix, a Crystal Palace defender, gets his first national call-up for matches against Brazil and Colombia.
French defender William Saliba, playing for Arsenal, will miss the upcoming friendlies due to an ankle injury. The announcement by the French Football Federation (FFF) came after his full-time play in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the League Cup final.
The FFF confirmed that the 22-year-old centre-back requires rest and treatment for recurring pain in his left ankle. Consequently, national coach Didier Deschamps has called up Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace to replace him.
Lacroix, 25, will be making his debut for the French national team in matches against Brazil and Colombia. France, runners-up in the 2022 World Cup, are set to face tough competition in Group I of this year's tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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