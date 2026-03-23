Left Menu

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

William Saliba of Arsenal is out of France's squad for upcoming friendlies due to injury. Maxence Lacroix replaces him. Saliba suffered an ankle injury after playing against Manchester City. Lacroix, a Crystal Palace defender, gets his first national call-up for matches against Brazil and Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 05:36 IST
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad
William Saliba

French defender William Saliba, playing for Arsenal, will miss the upcoming friendlies due to an ankle injury. The announcement by the French Football Federation (FFF) came after his full-time play in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the League Cup final.

The FFF confirmed that the 22-year-old centre-back requires rest and treatment for recurring pain in his left ankle. Consequently, national coach Didier Deschamps has called up Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace to replace him.

Lacroix, 25, will be making his debut for the French national team in matches against Brazil and Colombia. France, runners-up in the 2022 World Cup, are set to face tough competition in Group I of this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026