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Cricket Stars Speak Out: Bairstow and Livingstone Critique England's System

Former England cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone criticized the lack of care from the England Cricket Board towards players outside the core team. They called for stronger ties with county cricket and questioned the persistence with underperforming players. A new 'county insight group' aims to rebuild connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:32 IST
Cricket Stars Speak Out: Bairstow and Livingstone Critique England's System
Jonny Bairstow
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, former cricketers of the England team, have criticized the England Cricket Board's approach towards players not in the main setup, urging for better player management.

Bairstow, once part of the team's early success, voiced concerns similar to Livingstone's, highlighting the need to care about all players within the cricket system.

England's cricket administration recently announced a 'county insight group' aimed at improving relations with county cricket, as critics call for greater accountability and less complacency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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