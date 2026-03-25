Cricket Stars Speak Out: Bairstow and Livingstone Critique England's System

Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, former cricketers of the England team, have criticized the England Cricket Board's approach towards players not in the main setup, urging for better player management.

Bairstow, once part of the team's early success, voiced concerns similar to Livingstone's, highlighting the need to care about all players within the cricket system.

England's cricket administration recently announced a 'county insight group' aimed at improving relations with county cricket, as critics call for greater accountability and less complacency.

(With inputs from agencies.)