Lacrosse's Olympic Revival: India's Golden Stride

Lacrosse, a lesser-known sport with Native American roots, is making its Olympic comeback after a century. The Indian men's and women's lacrosse teams recently received praise from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for their gold-winning feats at the Asian Lacrosse Games and are now setting sights on Los Angeles 2028.

Lacrosse involves using a long-handled stick with a net to catch, throw, and score with a rubber ball. It debuted in the Olympics in 1904, returning sporadically as a demonstration sport until being axed. Now, it's poised for a return in the 2028 Games, with a focused six-a-side format.

India's teams impressed at the Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, securing gold in both men's and women's events. Minister Mandaviya encouraged them to aspire for greater success on the international stage. Asia-Pacific competitions, including those in China and Australia, will be key for LA 2028 qualifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)