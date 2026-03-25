Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants Amp Up Fast-Bowling Arsenal for IPL 2026

Tom Moody, LSG's Global Director of Cricket, highlights the team's enhanced domestic pace-bowling prowess for the IPL 2026 season, with strategic acquisitions like Mohammed Shami. The squad aims to overcome past fitness barriers, ensuring they enter the season optimally prepared, bolstered by a robust medical team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:08 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Amp Up Fast-Bowling Arsenal for IPL 2026
LSG team celebrating (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants' Global Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, discussed the team's strategic enhancements ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Moody emphasized upgrades to their domestic pace-bowling attack, spotlighting the trade acquisition of Mohammed Shami to spearhead the unit.

Reflecting on previous shortcomings, Moody noted improvements in fitness and medical systems, aiming for optimal player readiness. He stated the current dilemma of bowlers vying for selection is a positive development, reflecting depth and competition within the squad.

Under Moody's direction, LSG aims to tackle the immense expectations of clinching the IPL trophy with seasoned composure. Their campaign begins against Delhi Capitals on April 1, as announced by the BCCI, who released the first-phase schedule highlighting pivotal fixtures for LSG in the coming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026