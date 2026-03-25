Lucknow Super Giants Amp Up Fast-Bowling Arsenal for IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants' Global Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, discussed the team's strategic enhancements ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Moody emphasized upgrades to their domestic pace-bowling attack, spotlighting the trade acquisition of Mohammed Shami to spearhead the unit.

Reflecting on previous shortcomings, Moody noted improvements in fitness and medical systems, aiming for optimal player readiness. He stated the current dilemma of bowlers vying for selection is a positive development, reflecting depth and competition within the squad.

Under Moody's direction, LSG aims to tackle the immense expectations of clinching the IPL trophy with seasoned composure. Their campaign begins against Delhi Capitals on April 1, as announced by the BCCI, who released the first-phase schedule highlighting pivotal fixtures for LSG in the coming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)