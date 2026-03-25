From Modest Beginnings to Cricket Stardom: The Inspiring Journey of Mangesh Yadav

In an inspiring journey marked by determination and sacrifice, Mangesh Yadav has risen to prominence in professional cricket, thanks to the unwavering support of his father, Ramavadh Yadav. Despite financial hardships as a truck driver, Ramavadh invested everything he had to nurture his son's cricketing dreams, which began in a modest courtyard under the watchful eyes of his mother.

Mangesh's passion for cricket was ignited in Borgaon, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, where he was first encouraged by his uncle to pursue the sport. His journey took a decisive turn when he trained under coach Phool Chand Sharma in Delhi. Mangesh recalls the struggle and sacrifices made, emphasizing the tough financial period and the essential role Sharma played in nurturing his talent.

Facing numerous challenges, including the disappointment of non-selection in various camps, Mangesh's breakthrough came during the Madhya Pradesh T20 League. Taking 14 wickets in six matches, he caught the attention of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, earning a lucrative Rs 5.2 crore contract. Mangesh's story is a testament to perseverance and the profound impact of family support upon achieving one's dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)