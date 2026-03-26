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Carolina Marin: A Legendary Shuttlecock Journey Ends

Renowned badminton player Carolina Marin announced her retirement following a knee injury that kept her from competing in the Paris Games semi-finals. The Spanish athlete, known for her incredible achievements, including winning an Olympic gold and three World Championships, leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:15 IST
Carolina Marin: A Legendary Shuttlecock Journey Ends

Carolina Marin, the celebrated Spanish badminton player, has announced her retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old's decision follows a knee injury that forced her to withdraw from the Paris Games semi-finals, ending a storied career marked by triumph and resilience.

Despite harboring hopes of competing once more at the European Championships in her hometown of Huelva, Marin decided not to risk her physical well-being. 'I did retire on court, in Paris in 2024,' she stated in a poignant farewell video on Instagram.

Marin's impressive accolades include being a three-time world champion and the first non-Asian woman to win an Olympic gold in singles, a feat achieved in 2016. The Spanish Badminton Federation praised her inspirational career, which has motivated countless younger athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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