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Thrilling Action on the Field: Rajasthan United Holds Diamond Harbour in Draw

Rajasthan United FC and Diamond Harbour FC ended their match in a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League. Jonathan Fernandes scored for Rajasthan United, while R. Ramdinthara equalized for Diamond Harbour. In another match, Shillong Lajong FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:45 IST
Thrilling Action on the Field: Rajasthan United Holds Diamond Harbour in Draw
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In a closely contested Indian Football League match on Thursday, Rajasthan United FC managed a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Diamond Harbour FC. Jonathan Feranandes put Rajasthan United ahead in the 51st minute with a penalty, only for R. Ramdinthara to equalize in the 82nd minute, ensuring the visitors secured a crucial point.

Despite early threats from both sides within the initial ten minutes, neither team consistently controlled the midfield. Opportunities mainly arose from set pieces. The goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri parried a dangerously low cross, only for a decisive tackle by Pragyan Gogoi to prevent a potential goal.

Elsewhere, Shillong Lajong FC achieved a 2-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC, thanks to goals from Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah and Tremiki Lamurong. The win saw Shillong Lajong climb into the top three in the standings with ten points, matching Sreenidi Deccan FC and Diamond Harbour FC in points and goal difference.

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