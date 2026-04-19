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Thrilling Comeback: Rajasthan United Stuns Dempo SC with Second-Half Surges

In a riveting Indian Football League match, Rajasthan United FC overcame Dempo SC with a stunning 2-1 victory. Goals from Gerard Artigas and Thomyo L. Shimray after the break secured the comeback win. Marcus Joseph initially put Dempo in the lead, but Rajasthan's second-half push changed the game dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:23 IST
Thrilling Comeback: Rajasthan United Stuns Dempo SC with Second-Half Surges
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In a thrilling Indian Football League encounter, Rajasthan United FC staged an impressive comeback to defeat Dempo SC 2-1 on Sunday.

The match saw Marcus Joseph open the scoring for Dempo with an expertly controlled finish in the 22nd minute. However, Gerard Artigas and Thomyo L. Shimray turned things around for Rajasthan United in the second half.

Rajasthan's win elevates them to third in the standings with 17 points. Dempo remains in sixth place, possessing nine points. The dynamic shift in play highlighted Rajasthan's determination and tactical precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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